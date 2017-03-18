Ragbrai® info meeting
St. Patty’s 5K Fix
  CRESCO - It may not have been what St. Patty’s 5K runners were accustomed to for the last decade but the St. Patty’s 5K Fix held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, and sponsored by the Cresco Fitness...
Howard County looks at new jail
  Howard County - Howard County is unique in that it is still using a jail that was constructed 135 years ago!  Unfortunately, the entire facility has outlived and outgrown its usefulness. Rules and...
NATM Hails Alum-Line Trailers as 2017 Green Manufacturing Award winner
  CRESCO - The National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) named Alum-Line Trailers of Cresco, as the recipient of the 2017 Green Manufacturing Award.  The award was presented to Alum-Line...
Former Cresco resident Dorothy Chvatal celebrates 100th birthday
  Beaverton, Ore. - They came from far and wide. They came from Florida, Texas and California. Relatives and family came from Illinois, Colorado and Wisconsin as well as Minnesota, Washington and...
Write your memoir
  Cresco/Elma - Do you ever wish you had asked your grandparents or parents the story of how they met or how they grew up? Have you ever thought of writing down your own stories?  Don’t know how to...

Marian J. Gragert, 80

  Feb. 24, 1937 — March 18, 2017   Lime Springs -  Marian J. Gragert, age 80, of Lime Springs, Iowa passed away on March 18, 2017 at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral services were March 22, 2017 at Lime Springs United Methodist Church in Lime Springs, with Pastor Raelonna Patrick...

Quilts of Valor workshop

  Cresco - Attention to all Quilters: I would like to thank all of you who participated in the National Sew Day in February. Our regular workshop for Quilts of Valor is scheduled for March 24 and 25 at the Weed Patch Retreat Center in Cresco. This would be our April workshop, but Weed Patch had...

H-W votes technology refresh

  How-Winn - It’s time to look at new electronic devices for the students at Howard-Winneshiek Community School District.  At the regular March 13 meeting, board members learned the four-year contract with Apple will be expiring this summer at the end of Fiscal 2017 on June 30. Harold Jensen and...

Ragbrai® info meeting

  Cresco - A group of about 60 folks showed up to the RAGBRAI® (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) informational meeting on March 15. Jason Passmore of Howard County Business & Tourism explained, “The City and Chamber apply [to be a stop for RAGBRAI®] every year. This year we...

Obituaries

Catherine ‘Cathy’ Zbornik, 54
 June 28, 1962 —March 19, 2017 Cedar Rapids -  Catherine “Cathy” Terese Zbornik, age 54, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died Sunday March 19, 2017 at University of Iowa...

