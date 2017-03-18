Feb. 24, 1937 —
March 18, 2017
Lime Springs - Marian J. Gragert, age 80, of Lime Springs, Iowa passed away on March 18, 2017 at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa.
Funeral services were March 22, 2017 at Lime Springs United Methodist Church in Lime Springs, with Pastor Raelonna Patrick...
Cresco - Attention to all Quilters: I would like to thank all of you who participated in the National Sew Day in February. Our regular workshop for Quilts of Valor is scheduled for March 24 and 25 at the Weed Patch Retreat Center in Cresco. This would be our April workshop, but Weed Patch had...
How-Winn - It’s time to look at new electronic devices for the students at Howard-Winneshiek Community School District.
At the regular March 13 meeting, board members learned the four-year contract with Apple will be expiring this summer at the end of Fiscal 2017 on June 30.
Harold Jensen and...
Cresco - A group of about 60 folks showed up to the RAGBRAI® (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) informational meeting on March 15.
Jason Passmore of Howard County Business & Tourism explained, “The City and Chamber apply [to be a stop for RAGBRAI®] every year. This year we...